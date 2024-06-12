Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crown to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 209,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,899. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.06. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

