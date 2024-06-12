CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $378.87 and last traded at $380.70. 2,287,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,685,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $384.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.32, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.03 and a 200-day moving average of $300.78.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total value of $8,497,444.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,244,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

