Cronos (CRO) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $17.12 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00046798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

