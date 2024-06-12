Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 12-Month High at $158.40

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.40 and last traded at $157.09, with a volume of 46973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average is $119.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,024 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $10,771,000. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

