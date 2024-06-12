Critical Survey: Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) & Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Femasys and Carmell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.07 million 22.43 -$14.25 million ($0.84) -1.29 Carmell N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A

Femasys has higher revenue and earnings than Carmell.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -1,420.59% -104.06% -73.32% Carmell N/A -171.27% -22.94%

Risk & Volatility

Femasys has a beta of -2.79, suggesting that its share price is 379% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Femasys and Carmell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Femasys presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 980.25%. Given Femasys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than Carmell.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Carmell shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Femasys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Femasys beats Carmell on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. The company offers its products to reproductive endocrinologists for infertility products, obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, and women's healthcare provider organizations. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

