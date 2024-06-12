CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 5.9%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.13 and last traded at $66.00. 856,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,654,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,106 shares of company stock worth $2,878,917 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,661,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Baker Chad R increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.