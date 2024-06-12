CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 556,133 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of CRH worth $112,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,454,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,982,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 3,384.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,066 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

CRH Stock Down 1.6 %

CRH stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,458,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

