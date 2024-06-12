Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.81.

NYSE:CPG opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -424.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $289,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,945,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,849,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,105 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,213,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,494 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

