Credit Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 5.3% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.9% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 408.4% during the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, hitting $507.47. 9,663,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,844,828. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.33 and a 52 week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total transaction of $37,553,335.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total value of $37,553,335.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.25, for a total transaction of $239,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,235 shares of company stock valued at $283,074,260 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Read Our Latest Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.