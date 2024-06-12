Credit Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JBL traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $117.73. 1,120,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,340. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.31 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.