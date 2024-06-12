Creative Planning Sells 21,400 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 1.05% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $78,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 51,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,061. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

