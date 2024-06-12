Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,843,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,390 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.84% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $429,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.54. 661,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,840. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average is $114.98.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

