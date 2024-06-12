Creative Planning Purchases 68,326 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.73% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $118,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. 690,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

