Creative Planning Purchases 13,316 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $40,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,459,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.80. 1,371,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $390.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.73, a PEG ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

