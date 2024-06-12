Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $43,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 243,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,734,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,207,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,302,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,802. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

