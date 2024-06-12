Creative Planning Has $89.75 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 1.24% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $89,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $58.09. 183,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,956. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

