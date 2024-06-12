Creative Planning Has $815.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 2.47% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $815,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,250,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.