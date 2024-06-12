Creative Planning Has $46.78 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Creative Planning grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amgen were worth $46,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 650.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,061,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.69. The stock had a trading volume of 75,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.86. The firm has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.93 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

