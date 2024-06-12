Creative Planning Has $31.35 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,182 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $31,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,373,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.46. 152,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.89. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

