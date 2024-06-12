Creative Planning Has $178.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,047,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,214 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $178,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.57. 646,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.