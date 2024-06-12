Creative Planning Buys 39,798 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,798 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $61,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. 89,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,218. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

