Creative Planning Acquires 60,705 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,705 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $34,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.69. The stock had a trading volume of 252,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,158. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

