Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $843.59 and last traded at $843.64. Approximately 248,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,976,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $845.58.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $750.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $765.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

