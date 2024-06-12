Cosmos Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $7.84 or 0.00011349 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $135.84 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00048719 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.