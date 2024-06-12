Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 12.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.2% on Monday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.25. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Corus Entertainment traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 619,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 347,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CJR.B. Scotiabank cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.37 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.25 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.65 to C$0.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

