Corning Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 22,151 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 337% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,064 call options.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

