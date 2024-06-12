Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$11.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares cut shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Copperleaf Technologies

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

About Copperleaf Technologies

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock remained flat at C$11.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,245,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,071. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$881.35 million, a PE ratio of -32.92, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.83. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$11.95.

(Get Free Report)

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.