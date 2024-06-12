Contrasting Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A N/A -8,535.63% Talkspace -7.33% -10.00% -8.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Mitesco and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Talkspace has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Mitesco.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitesco and Talkspace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $690,000.00 2.58 -$13.33 million N/A N/A Talkspace $150.04 million 2.95 -$19.18 million ($0.08) -32.63

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talkspace.

Volatility & Risk

Mitesco has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talkspace beats Mitesco on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan (BH) that provides online therapy to members through BH and EAP offerings; and Talkspace for Business for members to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the enterprise. It serves its platform through third-party platforms or marketplace, such as Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

