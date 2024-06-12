Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 6,114 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,398,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,791. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

