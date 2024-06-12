Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,522,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 241,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 38,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $107.31. 3,323,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,080. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

