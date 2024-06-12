Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $39,387,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 39,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 65,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.93. 13,546,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,153,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average of $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $437.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

