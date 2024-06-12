Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.0% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after buying an additional 3,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter.

OEF traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $260.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,010. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $262.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.22 and its 200 day moving average is $237.09.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

