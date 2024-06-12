Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 39,418 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 818.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,418 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after acquiring an additional 279,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. 2,553,278 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

