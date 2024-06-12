Continuum Advisory LLC Has $21.90 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2,509.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,679 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $21,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. 1,908,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,157. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

