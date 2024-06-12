Continuum Advisory LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $459.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.14 and its 200-day moving average is $543.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

