Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 9,145 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NFE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.50.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New Fortress Energy

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.