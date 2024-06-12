Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 143,532 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 618.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143,532 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $92.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,308,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,369,164. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

