Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 352.6% from the May 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 244,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is an increase from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.