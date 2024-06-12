Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
CNSL stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.65.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
