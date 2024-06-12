Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

CNSL stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Consolidated Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 153,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

