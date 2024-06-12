Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.80

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.11), with a volume of 188467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.63 ($0.11).
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Down 3.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.
