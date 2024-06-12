Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of CNFR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 36,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.66. Conifer has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 524.00% and a negative net margin of 27.43%.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

