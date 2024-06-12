Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,918. The company has a market cap of $60.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.71. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

