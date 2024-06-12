Compound Hits Market Cap of $433.28 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $433.28 million and $40.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $51.84 or 0.00077296 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,309 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,306.79989511 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.16033982 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $35,450,932.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

