Commodore Capital LP Sells 275,926 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Commodore Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,926 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics makes up 3.7% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $41,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRDN shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Viridian Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 250,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,245. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 23.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

