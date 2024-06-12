Commodore Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,800,000 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,470,000. C4 Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.9% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned about 7.71% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

CCCC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 219,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,805. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCCC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

