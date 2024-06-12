Commodore Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,800,000 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,470,000. C4 Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.9% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned about 7.71% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
CCCC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 219,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,805. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on CCCC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.
View Our Latest Stock Report on C4 Therapeutics
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than C4 Therapeutics
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.