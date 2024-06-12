Commodore Capital LP Invests $11.97 Million in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,000. Dyne Therapeutics comprises 1.1% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commodore Capital LP owned about 1.47% of Dyne Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ DYN traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. 1,071,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.06. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,085 in the last three months. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DYN. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

