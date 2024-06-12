Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,400 shares, a growth of 567.9% from the May 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,517,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Coloplast A/S Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLPBY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. 75,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $959.05 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Coloplast A/S will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

About Coloplast A/S

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.0463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

