Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 459.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

