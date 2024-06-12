Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 587 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.48. 6,048,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,600. The company has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

