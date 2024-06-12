Coastwise Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC cut its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after buying an additional 1,587,869 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 857,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 586,058 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 519.3% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 363,141 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,900,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,961. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

